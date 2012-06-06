Sochaux midfielder Martin coy on Lille deal
By Nick Moore
Sochaux midfielder Marvin Martin has refused to confirm reports that he has agreed a deal to move to Lille, but claims ‘progress’ has been made.
Reports earlier this week suggested Lille had secured a deal for the sought-after midfielder, in a deal believed to be worth €8-10 million.
The France international has been attracting interest across Europe, with Arsenal, Lyon, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund all believed to be keen on the 24-year-old.
Martin, however, insisted nothing has been finalised, with Les Dogues still frontrunners in the hunt for his signature.
He told L'Equipe: "My personal situation and my signature at Lille? Progress has been made.
"There are a few things missing, but it progresses."
