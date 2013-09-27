Soldado and Lamela learn from past Chelsea clashes

The Spanish striker and Argentine wide-man cost the White Hart Lane club a combined £52 million over the summer, reinvesting the world record fee received from Real Madrid for Gareth Bale wisely.

Despite being the meanest team in Europe so far this season, conceding just one goal in nine matches, Tottenham's displays have been far from dazzling as their recruits, including Soldado, Lamela, Nacer Chadli and Denmark international Christian Eriksen, adjust to life in England.

Soldado has yet to score a Premier League goal from open play, converting two penalties, while 21-year-old Lamela has been restricted to three substitute appearances under Andre Villas-Boas.

We’re playing at home, we’re very dangerous, we’re very attacking

Nevertheless, they will be desperate to showcase their talents against Jose Mourinho's men on Saturday with top spot, temporarily at least, on offer for the victor of the lunchtime London derby.

"I’m looking forward to it," said Lamela, speaking exclusively for FourFourTwo.

"The team's in good form, we’re showing the right personality and mentality, which can only help us going into a game against a good side. It will be a beautiful game."

Both have come up against the Blues before. Lamela scored against them for Roma in an August friendly defeat and "learned a lot about their style of play".

Soldado netted a spot-kick against the Stamford Bridge side at Mestalla during the 2011/12 Champions League. But the former Valencia man ultimately endured disappointment as a 3-0 defeat in London knocked Los Che out.

"I hope my team-mates will help me a lot because when I played against them for Valencia it was tough," he told FourFourTwo. "At Stamford Bridge, especially, Chelsea were a lot better than us and we didn’t really cause them too much danger. Defensively, they’re very strong."

The 28-year-old is confident his new team can help him exact revenge.

"I think this game will be very different. Tottenham are a different team, we’re playing at home, we’re very dangerous, we’re very attacking and I’m convinced that the team will approach the match in the right way. I’m certain it won’t be like the 3-0 defeat I suffered last time."

Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado are adidas ambassadors and wear the adiZero F50 - the fastest boot in football. To buy your pair visit www.adidas.com or join the conversation @adidasUK