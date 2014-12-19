Soldado 'ashamed' at not performing for Spurs

The Spaniard moved to White Hart Lane from Valencia ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, but has failed to recapture his prolific form he showed in his time at the Mestalla Stadium.

In 38 Premier League appearances for Spurs, Soldado has netted seven goals, four of which have come from the penalty spot.

Despite his lack of goals, Soldado continues to receive the unwavering support of the Tottenham faithful, which the 29-year-old admits embarrasses him.

"From the first minute I'm involved, even before I've done anything, the fans show they believe in me, and I feel ashamed at not being able to satisfy them," he said.

"It's hard when they sing. I hear them chanting my name and if I miss a chance, I feel bad.

"I can't thank them enough. I just hope I can reach the level they expect and take advantage of the great players around me.

"If only I knew that little something that's missing for me to find my form, really show my game and for the goals to start flowing.

"I am reassured, though, because the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] is giving me more minutes on the pitch.

"With that, my time will come, because in the games I'm feeling good. The critical thing is that the goals aren't coming but I know they will."

