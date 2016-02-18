Solo and Lloyd named in first women's World XI

FIFPro's first women's World XI has been named, with Carli Lloyd and Hope Solo among those selected.

Lloyd and Solo are joined by fellow United States internationals Meghan Klingenberg and Julie Johnston.

And Lloyd, the World Player of the Year, said: "It's an honour to be selected by the players.

"This is a great step forward in terms of equality, respect and recognition for women's football."

The youngest player named in the FIFPro team is 20-year-old Canada international defender Kadeisha Buchanan, while Lyon were the most represented club.

The Lyon trio of Eugenie Le Sommer, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard were all included, along with Paris Saint-Germain's Anja Mittag and the now-retired Celia Sasic, while Asia's sole representative was Aya Miyama.