Solskjaer denies Rovers contact
By Nick Moore
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied reports that Blackburn Rovers have been in contact with him regarding the vacant managers job at Ewood Park.
The former Manchester United striker, currently managing Norwegian club Molde, expressed an in interest in the position following Steve Kean’s resignation last week.
However, the 39-year-old has denied that he has been contacted by the Championship side, saying: "It's the same as always - speculation.
"We have gone up this path before and it is only speculation.
"It will happen when it happens, and that I have to pick up the phone to (Molde owner) Kjell Inge Rokke regarding a job offer but I have not spoken to Blackburn as yet.
"I cannot say any more about Blackburn now."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.