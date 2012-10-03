Solskjaer denies Rovers contact

The former Manchester United striker, currently managing Norwegian club Molde, expressed an in interest in the position following Steve Kean’s resignation last week.

However, the 39-year-old has denied that he has been contacted by the Championship side, saying: "It's the same as always - speculation.

"We have gone up this path before and it is only speculation.

"It will happen when it happens, and that I have to pick up the phone to (Molde owner) Kjell Inge Rokke regarding a job offer but I have not spoken to Blackburn as yet.

"I cannot say any more about Blackburn now."