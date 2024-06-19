'Some of the Irish lads were shedding eight or nine pounds during a session due to the scorching heat’ Ray Houghton reveals his USA 94 memories

By
Contributions from
published

The former Liverpool midfielder explains just what it was like to deal with those testing conditions, 30 years on from USA 94

Irish International Football Player Ray Houghton Ireland versus the Netherlands in the 1994 World Cup Football Championships.
Ray Houghton famously scored a fantastic goal vs Italy at USA '94 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been 30 years Republic of Ireland's famous victory over Italy at the 1994 World Cup, Ray Houghton still remembers the occasion as vividly as ever.

A tough-tackling tenacious midfield player, Houghton enjoyed a superb career in England, turning out over 500 times for clubs such as Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa to name a few.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

With contributions from