Line-up quiz! Can you name the Belgium line-up from the Euro 2016 game against Republic of Ireland?
Let's look back on the Belgian Golden Generation - and a classic line-up
For today's football line-up quiz, we want you to find the Belgian team who dispatched of the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016.
This should be a fun one. This was a classic Begian line-up, right in the middle of their Golden Generation, with superstars a-plenty across the side.
This was pre-Roberto Martinez, too. The Spaniard would take charge of the red Devils for the following World Cup but Marc Wilmots was still coaching the team at this point – and let's face it, he didn't do much better with this group.
Should the Belgians' brightest-ever crop have won more? Perhaps. They have a chance this summer, with the new generation joining the fold – but for now, we want you to remember some of the old guard.
The timer will count upwards with this one – we're just looking for the XI who started the fixture.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?
Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?
Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?
Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever reach a European Championship final?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.