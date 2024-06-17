Line-up quiz! Can you name the Belgium line-up from the Euro 2016 game against Republic of Ireland?

For today's football line-up quiz, we want you to find the Belgian team who dispatched of the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016.

This should be a fun one. This was a classic Begian line-up, right in the middle of their Golden Generation, with superstars a-plenty across the side.

This was pre-Roberto Martinez, too. The Spaniard would take charge of the red Devils for the following World Cup but Marc Wilmots was still coaching the team at this point – and let's face it, he didn't do much better with this group.

Should the Belgians' brightest-ever crop have won more? Perhaps. They have a chance this summer, with the new generation joining the fold – but for now, we want you to remember some of the old guard.

The timer will count upwards with this one – we're just looking for the XI who started the fixture.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

