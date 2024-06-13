Ray Houghton: ‘Ireland didn’t fear England at Euro 88 - Big Jack assured us that we could win’

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder Ray Houghton wrote his name in folklore at Euro 1988 after scoring the only goal in an historic 1-0 win over England in Germany.

The two-time First Division and FA Cup winner was again on the scoresheet in 1994 in Ireland's 1-0 win over Italy at the 1994 World Cup, complementing a fantastic club career in England.

