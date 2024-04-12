Manchester United legend set for Republic of Ireland job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set for a dramatic return to management after bookmakers slashed odds on him to become the next Republic of Ireland boss.

The Irish national team are without a permanent manager after Stephen Kenny's three-year reign was brought to a close towards the end of 2023 after failing to qualify for the upcoming European Championships.

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea is currently in a caretaker role, with bookmakers suggesting the hunt for a permanent boss may not be far from its conclusion.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the man for the job?

Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in 2021.

Social media was set ablaze on Friday after Betfair revealed they had dropped the odds on Solskjaer to become the next Ireland manager from 80/1 to 3/10, as per Betfair.

The monumental price shift has seen him move ahead of second-favourite Steve Bruce, who currently sits at 7/2.

The former Manchester United striker split opinion during his time at the helm of Old Trafford club, although 3rd and 2nd place finishes will offer plenty of encouragement for Irish fans.

Should he be appointed, Solskjaer will take over an exciting crop of young talent in the Ireland ranks, with Evan Ferguson, Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele just a few of the names set to lead a new generation of Irish hope.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Evan Ferguson has already established himself as a key member of the Irish team. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Euro 2024 now out of the picture, Solskjaer would have his sights on reaching Ireland's first World Cup in 24 years by the time 2026 comes around.

Two years later, Euro 2028 hosting duties will put extra emphasis on an Ireland team ready to be competitive at major tournaments once again.

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

UEFA Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Euro 2024 tickets: How to get Euros tickets