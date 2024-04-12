Manchester United legend set for Republic of Ireland job
Two former Manchester United stars are leading the betting for the Ireland role
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be set for a dramatic return to management after bookmakers slashed odds on him to become the next Republic of Ireland boss.
The Irish national team are without a permanent manager after Stephen Kenny's three-year reign was brought to a close towards the end of 2023 after failing to qualify for the upcoming European Championships.
Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea is currently in a caretaker role, with bookmakers suggesting the hunt for a permanent boss may not be far from its conclusion.
Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the man for the job?
Social media was set ablaze on Friday after Betfair revealed they had dropped the odds on Solskjaer to become the next Ireland manager from 80/1 to 3/10, as per Betfair.
The monumental price shift has seen him move ahead of second-favourite Steve Bruce, who currently sits at 7/2.
The former Manchester United striker split opinion during his time at the helm of Old Trafford club, although 3rd and 2nd place finishes will offer plenty of encouragement for Irish fans.
Should he be appointed, Solskjaer will take over an exciting crop of young talent in the Ireland ranks, with Evan Ferguson, Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele just a few of the names set to lead a new generation of Irish hope.
With Euro 2024 now out of the picture, Solskjaer would have his sights on reaching Ireland's first World Cup in 24 years by the time 2026 comes around.
Two years later, Euro 2028 hosting duties will put extra emphasis on an Ireland team ready to be competitive at major tournaments once again.
