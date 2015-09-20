Son can be a Tottenham hero - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Son Heung-min can become an idol for Tottenham after he scored the only goal in their Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

The South Korea international scored twice as Pochettino's men came from behind to beat Qarabag 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and was on target again in Sunday's 1-0 triumph over Palace at White Hart Lane.

Son raced away on the left to score the game's only goal as Tottenham made it five matches without defeat in all competitions.

The coach lauded his new signing's impact and suggested that his attributes could see him go on to achieve great things with the north London outfit.

"[Can Son be] Another hero? Yes, why not!" Pochettino said in his post-match press conference.

"Against Qarabag he scored twice and now he scored the winning goal. The energy he showed was amazing and because of that I think our supporters are very happy with him.

"Son is a player that we followed for a long time. He can play in lots of different positions in attack.

"At all clubs, when you sign a player the expectation is big, and I'm happy because he's scored twice on Thursday and again today.

"We wanted to sign him because it's a profile that we like. He shows a lot of energy and presses high with a high tempo, and this is one of the skills he has."

The Argentinian also revealed that Son endeared himself to his new colleagues by sharing cuisine from his native South Korea with them.

"You can see he's a very friendly boy and after one week with the team he brought very good Korean food to the training ground. It shows he's a very friendly, very humble person," Pochettino added.

"It was very good. It's between Chinese and Japanese. I had a lot, a big dish."