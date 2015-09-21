Son wants improvement despite excellent Tottenham start

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min has vowed to get better, despite making a faultless start to life at White Hart Lane.

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee believed to be worth £22million last month, and he has already netted three goals in as many matches.

The South Korea international bagged a brace as Tottenham accounted for FK Qarabag 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, and the 23-year-old followed that up three days later with the only goal of the game at home to Crystal Palace.

Son, though, is hungry for more in London.

"I haven't adapted to the Premier League yet," said Son. "I want to do much better and prepare as well as I can.

"I understand what the club invested in me. I'm getting a lot of help from my team-mates and coaches, and that's why I want to do even better.

"I heard about the North London derby when I was in the Bundesliga. I want to prepare well and do well on Wednesday [against Arsenal]."