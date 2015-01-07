Soria to take charge of Bolivia at Copa America

The 48-year-old took over from Xabier Azkargorta following the Spaniard's resignation in March.

Soria briefly stepped aside due to a disciplinary matter in November - with Nestor Clausen assuming control temporarily.

However, Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) confirmed the appointment of Soria as head coach on a four-year deal on Tuesday ahead of the Copa America in June and July.

FBF president Carlos Chavez told Latedeportes: "The appointment of Soria was ready in November, but we had to defer to other things that happened."

Bolivia will compete in Group A of the South American showpiece, alongside hosts Chile, Mexico and Ecuador.