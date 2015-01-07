Soria to take charge of Bolivia at Copa America
Former national goalkeeper Mauricio Soria will take charge of Bolivia in the upcoming Copa America after being named as head coach.
The 48-year-old took over from Xabier Azkargorta following the Spaniard's resignation in March.
Soria briefly stepped aside due to a disciplinary matter in November - with Nestor Clausen assuming control temporarily.
However, Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) confirmed the appointment of Soria as head coach on a four-year deal on Tuesday ahead of the Copa America in June and July.
FBF president Carlos Chavez told Latedeportes: "The appointment of Soria was ready in November, but we had to defer to other things that happened."
Bolivia will compete in Group A of the South American showpiece, alongside hosts Chile, Mexico and Ecuador.
