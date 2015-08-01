Souare's first goal ensures Palace draw

Defender Pape Souare was the unlikely hero for Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Championship side Fulham.

Pardew's men fell behind early in their penultimate pre-season friendly before opening their Premier League campaign at Norwich City in seven days' time.

Ben Pringle beat Wayne Hennessey six minutes in with a powerful drive to open the scoring with his first goal since moving to Fulham from Rotherham United.

Palace were given a scare when record signing Yohan Cabaye picked up a knock - the France international running it off before half-time - prior to Soare's second-half equaliser.

Jordon Mutch lofted a corner that was flicked to the Senegal international who made no mistake to head home his first goal for the club.

Neither side were able to find a winner, with Palace facing Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday while Fulham open their league campaign at Cardiff City next Saturday.