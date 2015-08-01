Souare's first goal ensures Palace draw
Pape Souare scored his first Crystal Palace goal in his side's friendly draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Defender Pape Souare was the unlikely hero for Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Championship side Fulham.
Pardew's men fell behind early in their penultimate pre-season friendly before opening their Premier League campaign at Norwich City in seven days' time.
Ben Pringle beat Wayne Hennessey six minutes in with a powerful drive to open the scoring with his first goal since moving to Fulham from Rotherham United.
Palace were given a scare when record signing Yohan Cabaye picked up a knock - the France international running it off before half-time - prior to Soare's second-half equaliser.
Jordon Mutch lofted a corner that was flicked to the Senegal international who made no mistake to head home his first goal for the club.
Neither side were able to find a winner, with Palace facing Dagenham and Redbridge on Monday while Fulham open their league campaign at Cardiff City next Saturday.
