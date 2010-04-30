South Korea Seol-less for Ecuador friendly

Manchester United's Park Ji-sung, Park Chu-young of Monaco, and Bolton's Lee Chung-yong were among those in the group named on Friday for the game in Seoul.

Seol, who joined Asian champions Pohang Steelers from England's Fulham earlier this year to boost his World Cup hopes, has recently recovered from knee surgery.

Huh has until June 1 to trim his final squad to 23 players for the World Cup in South Africa, which begins 10 days after the deadline.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Woon-jae (Suwon), Kim Young-kwang (Ulsan), Jung Sung-ryong (Seongnam)

Defenders: Cha Du-ri (Freiburg), Hwang Jae-won (Pohang), Kwak Tae-hwi (Kyoto), Kim Hyung-il (Pohang), Lee Jung-soo (Kashima), Lee Young-pyo (Al Hilal), Kang Min-soo (Suwon), Oh Beom-seok (Ulsan), Cho Yong-hyung (Jeju), Kim Dong-jin (Ulsan)

Midfielders: Kim Chi-woo (Seoul), Kim Nam-il (Tom Tomsk), Cho Won-hee (Suwon), Ki Sung-yong (Celtic), Kim Jung-woo (Gwangju), Park Ji-sung (Manchester United), Lee Chung-yong (Bolton), Shin Hyung-min (Pohang), Kim Jae-sung (Pohang), Kim Bo-kyung (Oita Trinita), Koo Ja-cheol (Jeju)

Forwards: Lee Seung-yueng (Seoul), Ahn Jung-hwan (Dalian Shide), Park Chu-young (Monaco), Lee Keun-ho (Jubilo Iwata), Lee Dong-guk (Jeonbuk), Yeom Ki-hun (Suwon)