Southampton announce four-year contract for Gazzaniga

Southampton have announced that goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has signed a new-four year deal at the club.

The 23-year-old joined Southampton from Gillingham in 2012, and has made 21 appearances across all competitions during that time – with two of those coming towards the end of last season in the Premier League when he filled in for the injured Fraser Forster.

Gazzaniga also played a key role as Southampton lifted the Under-21 Premier League Cup, playing in both legs of the final against Blackburn Rovers.

"I'm very happy, since I came here I've been growing up every day and with every training session and game," Gazzaniga told Southampton's official website.

"Of course, if you ask any player, getting minutes is important but I am realistic – I know the goalkeeper position is difficult and I am very comfortable here.

"I've worked with different coaches and I've taken positive things from all of them. We can still improve from last year, so I hope that this year is going to be special."