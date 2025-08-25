Chelsea new boy Estevao made his Stamford Bridge debut on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season when he came on as a second-half substitute against Crystal Palace.

This came a year after the club struck a deal to bring the Brazilian teenager to the Premier League and following a goal 18 minutes into his pre-season debut against Bayern Leverkusen.

Blues fans will hope that the five-time Brazilian cap will settle quickly in west London, and it’s already clear that the youngster is integrating himself with his new team-mates.

Estevao on his early Cole Palmer bond

Estevao celebates a goal for Palmeiras on April 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estevao was quick to exchange DMs with Cole Palmer after his transfer was confirmed and then days later he celebrated a goal in Palmeiras’ 3-1 win over Juventude by borrowing the England star’s ‘cold’ pose.

“After I signed for Chelsea, that celebration came to mind,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Then Palmer saw that and messaged me, saying he couldn’t wait for us to play together. It was in British English – a bit tricky for me – so I had to get some help from the translator app! I’m not going to lie, I used it to message him back, too!”

The 18-year-old has already won five senior Brazil caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer would again check in with his new team-mate to see if he would visit the club before linking up with the team in the summer.

“I didn’t get the chance,” he says. “But it meant a lot. You could tell they were excited I was coming and they were already waiting for me.”

As fate would have it, Estevao’s last game for Palmeiras would be against Chelsea, in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. While his old side would lose 2-1 to the eventual tournament winners, he would score and grab the player of the match award.

“Of course, I know I’ll need to build a stronger, more intense physical presence at some point, but I’m not overly worried about it,” he says.

Palmer has already made his new team-mate feel welcome in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There will be a thorough process to achieve that, but I know what I bring to the pitch, my qualities, my ability to influence a game.

“Strength isn’t always the deciding factor. I really believe in my potential.”