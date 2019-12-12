Southampton boss Hasenhuttl not tempted to recall Forster from Celtic loan

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has ruled out an early return for goalkeeper Fraser Forster from his loan spell at Celtic.

The 31-year-old has impressed at Celtic Park after moving back for another stint during the summer.

Forster saved a penalty to help Celtic beat Rangers in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Hasenhuttl, though, has no intention of looking to bring Forster back down to St Mary’s Stadium ahead of schedule – with Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn providing healthy competition.

“First of all I am very happy that he gets the chance to play after a long time”, Hasenhuttl said.

“That he is a fantastic goalkeeper, I always knew, but for him it was important to get the chance to play and to get the games and self confidence back. I am very happy for him.”

Hasenhuttl was pressed on whether Forster, who is contracted until the summer of 2022, could be set for an early recall.

The Southampton manager said at a press conference: “We have our two goalkeepers, or three goalkeepers, here, and he is on loan until the end of the season. It is not the moment to think about that.”