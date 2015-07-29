Southampton complete Caulker loan

Southampton have completed the signing of QPR defender Steven Caulker on a season-long loan deal.

Manager Ronald Koeman has been keen to add to his centre-back options after Toby Alderweireld opted to join Premier League rivals Tottenham after his loan spell from Atletico Madrid last term, while Florin Gardos is set to miss seven months with a knee injury.

Caulker made 35 league starts for QPR last term, but was unable to prevent Chris Ramsey's men from dropping into the Championship.

QPR confirmed that the club had received a "substantial undisclosed loan fee" for the England international.

"I am very pleased. I think we bring in a good player, a good defender who makes already his debut for the national team," Koeman said.

"He is still a young player, 23 years old, it's a good opportunity for the player. And we need more competition in the centre-back positions.

"We are looking forward to working together and to be part of the Southampton family is a great opportunity for the player.

"It's a player who has already the experience of playing in the Premier League and it makes the squad stronger than before."