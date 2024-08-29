Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz closes in on unwanted Premier League record

By
published

Southampton face Brentford on Saturday - with Ben Brereton Diaz only one game away from setting a new record

Southampton&#039;s Ben Brereton Diaz reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James&#039; Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
(Image credit: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It's the one record that no player in the Premier League wants.

But if Southampton fail to beat Brentford this weekend, forward Ben Brereton Diaz will enter the competition history books for all the wrong reasons.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.