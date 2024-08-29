Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz closes in on unwanted Premier League record

It's the one record that no player in the Premier League wants.

But if Southampton fail to beat Brentford this weekend, forward Ben Brereton Diaz will enter the competition history books for all the wrong reasons.

The Chilean striker, who signed for the Saints over the summer, has yet to celebrate winning a game of football in England's top flight.

His run stretches back to last season when a Sheffield United player, with the Blades enduring a difficult campaign that saw them relegated back to the Championship – winning only three games along the way.

Brereton Diaz did not feature in any of the victories, but did play in 14 Premier League games, losing ten and drawing four.

He did score six goals, showing enough potential for Southampton to bring him to the south coast last month.

But following a poor start, with defeats against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, means Brereton Diaz has not won in 16 attempts in the Premier League.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Sheffield United endured a difficult 2023/24, culminating in relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should that become 17 against Brentford, the Chilean will equal the current record holder, former Bolton, Burnley and Team GB forward Marvin Sordell.

Failure to secure three points against the Bees or Manchester United, who visit St Mary’s Stadium the following week, could see Brereton Diaz move clear as the sole record holder.

No player has ever made 18 top flight appearances without a win.

Marvin Sordell is the current holder of the most Premier League appearances without a win

Hopefully for Brereton Diaz he can rediscover the scoring touch he showed in the Championship with Blackburn, and help his team get over the line in one of those fixtures.

If not, he could find himself as a pub quiz answer for years to come!

