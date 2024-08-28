Arsenal primed to sign Premier League superstar in dramatic window end: report

By
published

Arsenal could be set for an explosive end to the transfer window, with a genuine superstar arriving

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been quiet this summer. But the Gunners are looking to sign a genuine Premier League superstar before the transfer window slams shut this Friday.

The Gunners have only brought in two new faces, on top of David Raya's loan move becoming permanent. Riccardo Calafiori joined after Euro 2024, while Mikel Merino's deal was tied up this week. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 