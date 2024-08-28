Arsenal primed to sign Premier League superstar in dramatic window end: report

Arsenal have been quiet this summer. But the Gunners are looking to sign a genuine Premier League superstar before the transfer window slams shut this Friday.

The Gunners have only brought in two new faces, on top of David Raya's loan move becoming permanent. Riccardo Calafiori joined after Euro 2024, while Mikel Merino's deal was tied up this week.

But with Arsenal still lacking an attacker, there may yet be movement. Manager Mikel Arteta has spent wisely thus far – and it may have freed up budget for an A-list recuit.

Mikel Merino joined Arsenal this week (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the North Londoners are interested in Liverpool star, Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has started the past two fixtures on the bench for new manager, Arne Slot.

Nunez joined Liverpool in 2022 as a big-money replacement for Sadio Mane. According to reports made earlier this summer, the forward's biggest ally at Anfield was Jurgen Klopp, sparking rumours of an exit to Atletico Madrid – who struck for Julian Alvarez instead.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Wanted Mikel Merino So Badly

According to the report's “close sources”, “the London club could be preparing a significant offer to bring the Uruguayan to the Emirates Stadium.” Liverpool are said to be demanding £73 million – though are rumoured to be landing a replacement in Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, this surely won't happen. This is far too late in the window for such a mammoth transfer – and Liverpool would be loathed to sell to a rival.

Darwin Nunez is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's worth remembering the history between these two clubs. Roberto Firmino specifically had a clause in his contract that he couldn't join Arsenal – so the Gunners bringing in his successor after just two years at Anfield would be a huge turn-up for the books.

Nunez is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract runs until 2028.

