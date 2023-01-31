Southampton sign 'The Ghanaian Sadio Mane'

Southampton look to have signed Kamaldeen Sulemana from Stade Rennais, a player compared to Sadio Mane in the past.

The Saints are in a relegation scrap, bottom of the table at the moment with just 19 points – but look to have secured the Ghanaian talent ahead of Everton, who are level on points with them.

Sulemana looks to have signed for around £22 million. He joins Mislav Orsic as attacking impetus on the south coast to try and fight the drop.

Southampton's 'Ghanaian Sadio Mane', Kamaldeen Sulemana, joins ahead of RB Leipzig and Everton

Kamaldeen Sulemana of Ghana and Richarlison of Brazil during an international friendly (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

L'Equipe (opens in new tab) were the first to break the story before Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed the info (opens in new tab).

Sulemana has drawn big comparisons in the past to Sadio Mane, for his speed, directness and creativity from the left wing – but the star is capable of operating on both the right and in central roles, too.

Still just 20 years old, he moved from Nordsjaelland to Ligue 1 in 2021 for a reported €20m. In doing so, he surpassed the former Danish leagues transfer record holder, Alexander Sorloth.

Sulemana went to the World Cup with Ghana last year, too. To date, he's played 15 times for his country.

The move leave Southampton with plenty of options now in attack for the second half other season. Orsic joined this month and could primarily be used on the left, though both him and Sulemana are versatile enough to be used on either flank.

RB Leipzig were also rumoured to be interested in the attacker before his transfer to the Premier League.