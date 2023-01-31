Southampton sign 'The Ghanaian Sadio Mane'
Southampton look to have completed a £22m move for a Ghanaian attacker compared to Sadio Mane
Southampton look to have signed Kamaldeen Sulemana from Stade Rennais, a player compared to Sadio Mane in the past.
The Saints are in a relegation scrap, bottom of the table at the moment with just 19 points – but look to have secured the Ghanaian talent ahead of Everton, who are level on points with them.
Sulemana looks to have signed for around £22 million. He joins Mislav Orsic as attacking impetus on the south coast to try and fight the drop.
Southampton's 'Ghanaian Sadio Mane', Kamaldeen Sulemana, joins ahead of RB Leipzig and Everton
L'Equipe (opens in new tab) were the first to break the story before Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed the info (opens in new tab).
Sulemana has drawn big comparisons in the past to Sadio Mane, for his speed, directness and creativity from the left wing – but the star is capable of operating on both the right and in central roles, too.
Still just 20 years old, he moved from Nordsjaelland to Ligue 1 in 2021 for a reported €20m. In doing so, he surpassed the former Danish leagues transfer record holder, Alexander Sorloth.
Sulemana went to the World Cup with Ghana last year, too. To date, he's played 15 times for his country.
The move leave Southampton with plenty of options now in attack for the second half other season. Orsic joined this month and could primarily be used on the left, though both him and Sulemana are versatile enough to be used on either flank.
RB Leipzig were also rumoured to be interested in the attacker before his transfer to the Premier League.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.