Sow blow for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have suffered another blow in their bid to rediscover their goalscoring touch after striker Osman Sow was ruled out for up to six weeks.

Sow stepped in for Saturday’s visit of Ross County after Eamonn Brophy dropped out with a thigh problem, but the loan player missed a penalty and suffered his own knock.

The Dundee United player will miss Saturday’s trip to face Hearts and a number of other matches.

Manager Angelo Alessio told the club’s official website: “Eamonn is available for Saturday, but it’s bad news for Osman.

“He took a bad one against Ross County and we’ll miss him for five or six weeks.”

Meanwhile, Alessio aims to get more players in the Scotland squad after Stuart Findlay’s call-up.

The uncapped centre-back, who was called up in March but did not play, has been brought back into the squad following an injury to Liam Cooper.

There have been a spate of Killie players getting Scotland recognition over the past 18 months, even before Steve Clarke left Rugby Park to take over from Alex McLeish.

Stephen O’Donnell, Brophy and Greg Taylor, who is now at Celtic, have all won caps while at Kilmarnock, while goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was called up last year.

Alessio said: “It’s very important because we have good players and for this reason they stay in the national team.

“We have to work and grow other players and get others in the national team.”