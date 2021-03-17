Soweto derby: Predicted Pirates starting XI vs Chiefs

FourFourTwoSA writer DYLAN APPOLIS tries his hand at predicting Orlando Pirates’ starting XI for their much-anticipated Soweto derby clash with Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to do the double over Amakhosi in the DStv Premiership after edging them 2-1 in the first Soweto derby during the 2020-21 season.

Pirates will go into this encounter at the FNB Stadium on a four-game unbeaten run in the league with their last defeat coming at the hands of Golden Arrows on Tuesday, 2 February 2021.

The Sea Robbers currently sit in third place in the league standings level on 35 points with second placed Arrows. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by four points.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are down in 11th place on the log with 20 points after 18 games, with two games in hand.

Josef Zinnbauer will be hoping Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, will be at their best against their rivals following their impressive form this season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Take a look at Orlando Pirates’ predicted starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Richard Ofori

Defenders: Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Paseka Mako, Wayde Jooste

Midfielders: Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, Vincent Pule,

Forwards: Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja