Fantasy Premier League: Four players you should consider signing for Gameweek 31

We suggest an affordable option for each position in your FPL team

Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga is a man in red-hot form (Image credit: Alamy)

There’s a quick turnaround between Gameweeks 30 and 31 in Fantasy Premier League, and you’re no doubt in the process of fine-tuning your team as we hit the business end of the campaign.

To help you out, we’ve picked out a few players who could just prove to be very shrewd signings indeed.

We’ve given you one per position to ponder ahead of the Gameweek 31 deadline of 11am BST on Saturday, 5 April.

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – £4.5m

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gestures to give instructions to his defenders during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 16 March, 2025.

Robert Sanchez has made 24 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season (Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re looking to save some money between the sticks, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez might be worth thinking about.

The Spanish shot-stopper has kept two clean sheets in three appearances since returning to Premier League action against Leicester last month, taking his tally to six for the season.

And the Blues, following Thursday’s 1-0 home win over Tottenham, now face another London derby away to Brentford, who have scored only once in their last four home games.

Defender: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) – £4.5m

Luca Digne of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium in Falmer, England on 2 April, 2025.

Lucas Digne during Aston Villa's win over Brighton (Image credit: Alamy)

Aston Villa are flying just at the moment, making it six wins on the spin by beating European rivals Brighton 3-0 on the road last time out. In fact, they’ve conceded a single goal in that six-match run.

Left-back Lucas Digne has been a big part of that robust rearguard action, picking up six points in each of the last two Fantasy Premier League Gameweeks as Villa kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Villa host Nottingham Forest at fortress Villa Park this weekend, before travelling to rock-bottom Southampton then entertaining Newcastle. You should definitely consider Digne – who’s always decent value for an assist, too.

Midfielder: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) – £5.4m

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga salutes the fans in celebration at full-time of the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.

Anthony Elanga celebrates following Nottingham Forest's win over Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Anthony Elanga is in the form of his career right now, and he’s found the net three times in Nottingham Forest’s last two Premier League games, most recently bagging the winner against former club Manchester United in midweek.

If you’re not among the 8.4% of FPL managers who already own Elanga, you can still pick the super Swede up at a pretty low price – but don’t count on that staying the case for long if he keeps these performances up.

Forest’s trip to Villa won’t be an easy one, but only three clubs have scored more Premier League away goals than Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this term – and Elanga got two in his previous league away outing at Ipswich.

Forward: Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves) – £5.4m

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after scoring for Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match against West Ham United at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England on 1 April, 2025.

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after scoring for Wolves against West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

There’s a bit of an attacking bargain to be had in the form of Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, we reckon.

The big Norwegian, on loan at Molineux from Celta Vigo, has been key to Wolves’ mini resurgence of late, notching all of their goals in 2-1 and 1-0 Premier League victories over Southampton and West Ham respectively.

Beat Ipswich on the road this weekend and Wolves will be all but safe from relegation, you’d have to say. Plenty of incentive to go out and get the three points, then, and plenty of incentive for Strand Larsen to keep making the net bulge.

