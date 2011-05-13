Spahic eyes ‘dream’ Premier League move

Spahic has been consistently impressive for Montpellier since arriving at Stade de la Mosson from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2009, but a string of disciplinary problems has soured his relationship with the club’s hierarchy, and the Bosnian international centre-back recently confirmed he wishes to leave at the end of the current campaign.

The 30-year-old confirmed he is aware of interest from a number of European clubs, but cited a move to the Premier League as his top priority after a move to Emirates Stadium broke down last summer.

“I cannot speculate about a move to Arsenal,” Spahic told Sport.co.uk. “I have had contact with a number of clubs in England regarding a transfer this summer.

“It is my wish to push myself and play in another top league but I have also had contact with a couple of clubs in Germany and Spain. So at the moment I cannot tell you 100 percent what will happen or where I will be playing my football.

“I am still a Montpellier player but I have told my team-mates and the club that I wish to leave France. And that is for sure.

“I don’t know what happened last summer. My manager had contact with Arsenal and I don’t know what happened in the end to be honest. I have heard a lot of differing stories, but the bottom line is the job wasn’t finished and I stayed in Montpellier.

“The truth is it is my dream to move to England and play in the Premier League.”

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger may well once again be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after Sébastien Squillaci struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League following a move from Sevilla last summer.

By Liam Twomey