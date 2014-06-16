Spain must banish Dutch demons, says Mata

Vicente del Bosque's men take on Chile in their second FIFA World Cup Group B fixture on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back immediately from their early disappointment.

The match also sees the defending champions return to the Maracana, where they lost the FIFA Confederations Cup final 3-0 to Brazil last year.

But Mata insists Spain must persist with their current style of play if they are to make an impact at this year's tournament.

"Only think about winning and improving," he said. "We must keep trusting in our style. It has led us to success.

"The Maracana is a mythical stadium. It is a large field that can come in handy to our game.

"The Maracana is special for anyone and I hope the result will be different from the end of Confederations Cup.

"We need the three points."

Despite opening their campaign with defeat, Mata insists all is well in the Spanish camp.

"I am more proud than ever belong to this group, which is like a family."