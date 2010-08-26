Spain squad for Liechtenstein qualifier

The Barcelona midfielder and Liverpool striker missed the 1-1 friendly draw away to Mexico this month because of injury concerns but were named in Vicente del Bosque's 21-man squad on Thursday, as was Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

"The reports are good on Torres, he has played a part in their last two games and we don't have any news to say he isn't well," Del Bosque told a news conference.

Iniesta, who scored the winner against the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa, has been in fine form with the Spanish champions in their pre-season warm-up games.

In a list with few surprises, the players to lose out were injured Real Madrid defender Raul Albiol and Valencia winger Juan Mata, with Del Bosque preferring Villarreal's Santi Cazorla in his place.

Del Bosque's message to the squad was to remain humble as they set out on a new campaign.

"We cannot afford to under-estimate anyone. We are playing away from home and everyone wants to beat us," he said.

"We must all work hard to defend our status, and be conscious that we represent a country that is now the world champion."

Spain play their opening Group I game against Liechtenstein in Vaduz on September 3. and visit Buenos Aires for a friendly against Argentina on September 7.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Joan Capdevila (Villarreal), Carlos Marchena (Villarreal), Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

Forwards: David Villa (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Pedro (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Fernando Torres (Liverpool), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)

