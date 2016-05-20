Spain squad 'not perfect', admits Del Bosque

Spain are the double defending champions heading into Euro 2016, but head coach Vicente del Bosque admits his squad is not perfect.

Under Luis Aragones, Spain ended their 44-year wait for a major international trophy by seeing off Germany 1-0 in the Euro 2008 final.

Del Bosque subsequently took over and guided the team to World Cup glory in 2010 before a successful defence of their European Championship title with a 4-0 demolition of Italy two years later.

A dismal World Cup 2014 saw them eliminated in the group stages in Brazil, but Del Bosque is optimistic a new-look squad can triumph at the upcoming finals in France.

"The list is not perfect, we are sure that there are players who deserve to be here by their great season, but I leave it clear that I have no sympathy when choosing," he said.

"I am fully confident that we have the best group. Now we must prepare in the best way.

"There are 11 or 12 that were not in Brazil, which speaks well of the renewal we are having and what we want is to adapt.

"We have no obligation to be champion, but we dream that we could be."