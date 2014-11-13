Spain will come good again, insists Del Bosque

Having won three successive tournaments on the international stage from 2008, Spain were widely expected to compete at the World Cup in Brazil, but things did not go to plan.

A 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands was followed by another loss against Chile, resulting in Spain exiting at the group stage.

A surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia in Euro 2016 qualifying has followed, but Del Bosque is convinced Spain can overcome their slump in fortunes.

"I think there is a future on the Spanish national team," he told Perform.

"There are many young players playing in La Liga and nowadays when a club have good young players they don't hesitate to let him play, and those things are good for us.

"We have to notice that all these players were used to winning as they had been winning since they were younger in other categories.

"Despite our defeat in Brazil I believe we don't have to change many things in our way of proceed. I do believe we'll be closer of winning in coming tournaments. "

Spain return to qualifying action on Saturday when they host Belarus in Huelva before a friendly with world champions Germany in Vigo.