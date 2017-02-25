Spalletti would not swap Dzeko for Icardi

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has claimed he would not swap Edin Dzeko for Inter striker Mauro Icardi if he had the chance.

Dzeko has been in stunning form for the Stadio Olimpico side this campaign, scoring 29 goals from 35 appearances in all competitions.

Icardi has been almost as important for Inter with 17 goals in 30 games, but Spalletti values Dzeko over the Argentine hitman.

"Would I swap Dzeko for Icardi? I would keep Edin," Spalletti said at a news conference ahead of Sunday's clash between Roma and Inter.

"Inter are a strong team that have struck the right balance and have a great coach.

"But we are ready to take on a team in winning form. They have a good team, but so do we.

"Battles on the flanks will be important but both sides have other qualities too. It will be a hard-fought contest."

Roma sit second in the Serie A table heading into this weekend's clash, eight points clear of fourth-placed Inter.