Spanish federation to suspend all competitions from May 16

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is to suspend all domestic competitions from May 16 due to a dispute with the government.

The spat between the RFEF and the government centres on a new law concerning how money from television deals is distributed.

A statement on the RFEF's official website subsequently confirmed that all competitions will be suspended before the penultimate round of La Liga matches this season.

However, the RFEF added: "At the same time, and yet again, we reiterate the offer of dialogue to the Spanish government."

Leaders Barcelona, who are two points clear of Real Madrid with three games remaining, are due to play defending champions Atletico Madrid on the weekend of May 16/17.

The decision also looks set to impact the Copa del Rey final, which will see Barca face off with Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on May 30.