Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident

Spartak Moscow have been hit with two charges by UEFA after a flare was fired onto the pitch during their Champions League clash with Maribor.

The 1-1 draw in Slovenia was marred as a firework projected from the stand where Spartak fans were housed travelled more than half the length of the pitch and landed not far from referee Deniz Aytekin's feet.

And disciplinary proceedings have now been opened against the Russian club, who have been charged with setting off fireworks and the throwing of objects. The case will be dealt with on September 21.

Meanwhile, Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been suspended for one match after being sent to the stands during his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Berizzo was dismissed for twice throwing the ball away, though he explained he did so a second time when Sevilla were 2-1 down as a "sportsmanlike" gesture to make up for the mistake of doing so in the first half when they were winning.

His suspension will apply for the game with Maribor on September 26.

Shakhtar Donetsk have also been charged after supporters set off fireworks during their 2-1 win over Napoli, however, the case will not be dealt with until October 19.