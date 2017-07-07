Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp's high hopes for Salah at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp expects Mohamed Salah's pace and finishing ability to add an extra dimension to Liverpool's attack in 2017-18.

Salah sealed club-record move to Anfield from Roma for an initial fee of €42million that could eventually rise to €50m.

Liverpool secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season – something they might have improved upon considerably without a mid-season slump in January and February – and Klopp believes the Egypt winger will bring valuable cutting edge.

"Even if people didn't know too much about him, they [must have] watched a few videos and they are impressive," the former Borussia Dortmund boss told Liverpool's official website.

"We have had a few talks of course, spoke to each other – he is a really nice lad. He is really looking forward to coming to Liverpool and joining us.

"He is a fantastic player, with speed. We said after last season, there are a few things we would try to involve in an already really good squad; one of the things is speed, being kind of a finisher, preparing chances, making goals and all that stuff. He brings all this in.

"He is a naturally fit boy – he can run as quick and as long as he wants. That's all good. I'm really looking forward to [working with him]."

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign away at Watford on August 12.

Youngster Ben Woodburn is set to return to full training this weekend after sustaining a minor calf strain while on international duty with Wales.