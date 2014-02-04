Speroni eyeing new Crystal Palace deal

The 34-year-old arrived from Dundee in 2004 and has been a virtual ever-present since the start of the 2007-08 season.

Speroni has played every minute of Palace's Premier League campaign thus far, with the club's results improving significantly since Tony Pulis was brought in to replace Ian Holloway in November.

Pulis signed Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Wolves on transfer deadline day, but the Argentinian insists that competition for his place is nothing new to him as he looks to secure his future at the club.

"During my time here I am used to different managers arriving and other goalkeepers coming in," he said.

"I've always seen that as a challenge and I've always kept my place in the side. This is no different.

"I'm happy with my form this season. I have felt fitter and better than ever.

"I have a good few years left and hopefully everything will be tied up soon."