Spiranovic to miss Socceroos' qualifiers

Australia defender Matthew Spiranovic is out of his nation's upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a calf injury.

The Hangzhou Greentown man, 27, has been ruled out and not replaced in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

The Socceroos face Kyrgyzstan in Canberra on Thursday before visiting Bangladesh five days later in the second round of qualifying.

Australia are second in Group B, four points behind leaders Jordan – who have played one game more.

Spiranovic, capped 30 times, would likely have started in the heart of the Socceroos' defence.

His absence is likely to provide an opportunity for Alex Wilkinson or Bailey Wright to partner Trent Sainsbury.