SPL: Hibernian 0 Celtic 4

The playmaker has been in lethal form in all competitions this term and fired the visitors ahead in the ninth minute against Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

A mix-up between Michael Nelson and Jordon Forster in the home defence saw the ball fall perfectly for Commons, who made no mistake in slotting home.

Virgil van Dijk doubled the advantage from a free-kick in the 77th minute, scoring Celtic's 50th league goal of the season in the process.

Teemu Pukki then put the result beyond doubt with a powerful effort from just inside the penalty area seven minutes from time before being felled by Alan Maybury in the box in the closing stages.

Commons rounded off his performance by finding the back of the net from the resulting spot-kick.

Celtic have now gone 24 matches unbeaten (22 this season) in the Scottish top flight, and have two games in hand over second-placed Aberdeen.