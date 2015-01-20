SPL: Inverness 2 St Johnstone 0

First-half goals from Billy McKay and Marley Watkins were enough to earn Inverness Caledonian Thistle a 2-0 home win over St Johnstone.

The hosts went into Tuesday's Scottish Premiership clash in a rich vein of form, and claimed their fourth straight league win in routine fashion to move above Dundee United and into third in the table.

McKay opened the scoring after 34 minutes at the Tuloch Caledonian Stadium.

And midfielder Watkins added a second shortly before half-time to ensure John Hughes' side went away with all three points.

St Johnstone remain sixth in the standings.