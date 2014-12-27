SPL Wrap: Champions Celtic held to shock draw

Defending champions Celtic were held to a goalless draw at home to Ross County, who nevertheless slipped to the foot of the table.

Substitute Callum McGregor came closest to breaking the deadlock for a Cetlic side hampered by an early injury to Anthony Stokes.

McGregor struck the crossbar with a chip, although a resolute County had chances of their own and also hit the woodwork late on through Filip Kiss.

Despite unexpectedly dropping points, Celtic were able to stretch their lead at the top to five points thanks to results elsewhere.

Second-placed Dundee United threw away a lead to lose 2-1 at St Johnstone, while Hamilton, who are fourth, went down 1-0 at Kilmarnock.

United looked set for victory at McDiarmid Park courtesy of Calum Butcher's 43rd-minute strike.

However, Michael O'Halloran levelled and St Johnstone then grabbed a winner through Chris Millar with four minutes remaining.

There was also late drama at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock securing victory in injury time when substitute Alexei Eremenko found the net with a free-kick.

Kenny McLean scored twice as St Mirren moved above Ross County and into 11th with a 3-1 win at Dundee, who had Paul McGinn sent off.

Motherwell made it two wins out of two under Ian Baraclough as John Sutton's early penalty earned a 1-0 triumph over Partick Thistle.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Aberdeen meet in Sunday's solitary match, with both sides able to move up to second.