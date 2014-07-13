Sponsors adidas to continue with Suarez

The Uruguayan, who is set to join Barcelona from Liverpool, was suspended from all football-related activity following his clash with Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the FIFA World Cup.

There had been talk that adidas would review its sponsorship of Suarez, but the German company's chief executive officer insists that the relationship still has a future.

"We will continue to work with Luis Suarez," Herbert Hainer is quoted as telling SID. "But we will talk with him and his management about what we expect of him on and off the pitch.

"It's not for nothing that FC Barcelona put him under contract.

"But his behaviour in the match against Italy was not acceptable. That is why the FIFA penalty is justified and you can't sugarcoat that or tolerate it."

Hainer did, however, acknowledge "how much pressure the players in such a World Cup are under", and added: "Furthermore, he apologised".

Suarez has previously served suspensions for biting while playing for both Ajax and Liverpool.