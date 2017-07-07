Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw

Sporting Kansas City moved top of the Western Conference in MLS despite being held to a 1-1 draw by the Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

Diego Rubio's stunning 49th-minute goal was cancelled out by a Roland Alberg penalty at Children's Mercy Park.

The result put Peter Vermes' Sporting a point clear of Dallas – who have played two fewer games – while Philadelphia stayed eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting had gone close to taking a first-half lead, but Daniel Salloi's powerful 25-yard strike was palmed away by John McCarthy.

But there was no denying Rubio just four minutes after the break.

The Chilean twisted and turned after receiving a Salloi pass on the edge of the area before finding the top corner from 20 yards.

But Alberg levelled in the 69th minute, the substitute sending Tim Melia the wrong way from the penalty spot after C.J. Sapong was fouled in the area.

The result saw Sporting extend their unbeaten home run to 19 matches in MLS.