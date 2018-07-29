Spurs a bigger club that PSG, says Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura was sad to leave "brother" Neymar in January, but believes he joined a bigger club when he moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham.

The Brazil international spent five years in Paris and, although he enjoyed a great relationship with Neymar, it was arguably his signing from Barcelona that resulted in Lucas having to leave.

Neymar joined PSG during the same transfer window as Kylian Mbappe and the pair instantly became fixtures in the team, meaning Lucas was restricted to just five Ligue 1 appearances before heading to Spurs.

First-team football has not been much easier to come by in England, the 25-year-old playing just six times in the Premier League, but Lucas is convinced it was the right move and that he is ready to find his level again after getting a full pre-season under his belt.

"Neymar is like my brother," the Brazil international is quoted as saying by Mail Online. "I love him and we have a very good close relationship.

We are delighted to announce the signing of from Paris Saint-Germain! Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. January 31, 2018

"It was a little bit sad to leave him and Paris because I like the life there, but I had been there for five years and it was time to have a new challenge.

"I wanted to play in another championship and coming here was a big opportunity for me to play in the best league in the world.

"Tottenham are a big club. They are probably bigger in structure than PSG. I am impressed about this and I was happy to come here.

"Now I am ready to give my best because I will do the whole pre-season with the team.

"That is important because here is very different. The Premier League is very hard, so I will be more ready to show my talent."