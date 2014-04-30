Spurs deny approaches to replace Sherwood

Speculation over Sherwood's immediate future intensified on Tuesday after Ajax coach Frank de Boer claimed he had been contacted about taking the reins at the Premier League club.

Sherwood has only been at the helm since December after replacing Andre Villas-Boas, with Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal having been previously linked, although he is thought to be the favourite for the vacant position at Manchester United.

However, Tottenham have now moved to deny rumours of contact with any coach to take over from Sherwood.

"Reports that we have made approaches to other clubs regarding coaching staff are wholly inaccurate," read a statement on the club's official website.

"We have not contacted any club regarding coaching appointments.

"We regret that a statement such as this is necessary, however we feel it is important to clarify matters."

Sherwood's position has come under scrutiny after he failed to deliver UEFA Champions League football and Tottenham currently sit sixth in the table.

However, if the north London club win their final two games of the season, against West Ham and Aston Villa, Spurs will equal their record points haul for a Premier League season, with 72.