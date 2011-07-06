Spurs duo set for Rangers loan

Rangers have expressed an interest in the pair and Redknapp is thought to be keen on securing first-team opportunities for them.

Midfielder Livermore, 21, has come through the ranks at White Hart Lane and found himself loaned out to a number of clubs, including Derby County, Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

While central defender Khumalo - who featured for South Africa at the 2010 World Cup - only arrived at the Lane in January and has already spent time on loan at Preston.

Redknapp believes that Rangers are interested in acquiring some players on loan and thinks highly of both Livermore and Khumalo.

“Jake Livermore I think is going to come through and be a top player. He has a great attitude and is a fantastic boy,” he told Sky Sports News.

“We have got lots of midfielders and he has not really had the opportunity, but Rangers were interested in loaning him and he is a player I would loan out again.

“And there is another young lad, Bongani [Khumalo], a central defender who we took from South Africa.

“He went to Preston last year when he first came over and he needs to get out and get more experience, but he would do well at Rangers I am sure.”

By Chris Matthews