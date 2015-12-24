Spurs must seize top-four opportunity - Hoddle

Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle says Mauricio Pochettino's side must make the most of an unpredictable Premier League season and secure a top-four spot.

Pochettino's youthful squad have been impressively consistent this term and sit fourth in the table approaching the midway mark - conceding just 14 goals in the league this season.

The likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Harry Kane in particular have impressed and Hoddle feels Spurs' younger players can help the North London side reach the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11.

Hoddle - a former Spurs winger and manager - feels the rocky form of traditional title challengers Chelsea and Manchester United has left the door ajar for Pochettino's side.

"I think [Spurs are] a good example but if every team played with youngsters ... it would become a development league," he told Omnisport.

"You learn from experienced players around you and playing against experience. If every team played just youngsters, the quality would go down. So it's all the experienced players that will bring on those youngsters.

"But they've got a batch of really good youngsters that are working hard for each other. It's a great year for Tottenham in the sense that so many teams have been inconsistent, and that door for the top four is wide open.

"They probably thought they'd have to build for two or three seasons. Now is the time for Spurs. It's a big season for them to jump into that top four.

"Whether they can stay in that top four for years to come with that squad remains to be seen but I think it's a great opportunity, one that they didn't think was going to happen."

