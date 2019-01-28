“Spurs only want to sell”: Agent reveals transfer frustration of outcast Janssen

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, hasn’t featured at all for the north London club this season due to a combination of injury problems and not being in the plans of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

His agent, Patrick van Diemen, admitted that Janssen’s future lies away from White Hart Lane, but showed his frustration at potential moves falling through with just days to go until the January transfer window closes.

“They only want to sell Janssen, because he is no longer in the plans of the club,” Van Diemen told Omroep Brabant.

“Clubs do come forward, but it doesn’t actually become concrete. The most important thing now is that Janssen will play again.”

Spurs signed the Dutchman for £17 million from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016, but he has failed to make an impact, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances.

