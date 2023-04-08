Spurs' Son Heung-min becomes first Asian player to reach 100 Premier League goals

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min has become the first Asian player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League after scoring for Spurs against Brighton on Saturday.

Son put the north London side in front at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a trademark curler into the corner with his right foot from the edge of the area after 10 minutes.

After sharing the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season, this has been a much more difficult campaign for Son and he admitted he felt partly responsible when manager Antonio Conte left the club last month.

His strike against Brighton was only his 11th goal of the season in all competitions and just his seventh in the Premier League, but it brought up a special milestone for the 30-year-old.

Heung-Min Son becomes the first ever Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League

Son, who is now in his eighth season at Spurs, becomes the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League.

He is also just the 34th player in Premier League history to reach the milestone and is only the second to have scored 100 in the competition for Tottenham after team-mate Harry Kane, who is third on the list with 205.