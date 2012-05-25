Spurs target Vertonghen has Arsenal option

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was pictured in Amsterdam earlier this week and the powerful defender has admitted that he spoke with a number of the club's 'key' people.

Talks between the Eredivisie champions and Spurs appear to have stalled, with the two sides failing to agree on a fee.

And the 25-year-old has concededs that joining the Gunners remains a possibility after discussions over a move to White Hart Lane have hit the buffers, for now at least.

"I've said repeatedly that Tottenham are my first choice, but the talks haven't progressed," said the centre-back, as reported by the Daily Star.

"They have shown me around, I have met all their key people and their chairman came to meet me on Monday.

"But Arsenal want me too. They remain a possibility if my Spurs move falls through, as Ajax are asking €15 million for me. That is a lot of money for someone with just a year left on his contract.

"I'm sure Spurs won't be able to pay that much after they missed out on the Champions League.

"Ajax want to get as much as they can for me, while Spurs want to pay as little as possible.

"I hope a deal can be done. But I won't fight with Ajax, that is the last thing I'd want after so many good years with them.

"England is my preferred destination. But if needed I will see out my contract and leave on a free transfer next year."