Spycher pulls out of Swiss World Cup squad

"It's still very unclear when I can train normally," the Eintracht Frankfurt player told the Swiss federation's website.

"Therefore, after talking to the physios and doctors, I had no other choice but to inform the coach that he must plan without me."

"I've had a great time with the national team but now it's over."

Spycher, 32, is one of Switzerland's most experienced players with 47 caps, having played at Euro 2004 and 2008 and the last World Cup. He injured his knee during a Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach on April 10.

Switzerland, who face Spain, Chile and Honduras in first round Group H, called 31-year-old Ludovic Magnin of FC Zurich into their 23-man squad in his place.

