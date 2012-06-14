Srna: Modric deserves to be at a big club

Modric has been tipped to leave White Hart Lane following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League and subsequent departure of manager Harry Redknapp.

Spurs went through a lengthy saga to keep hold of the 26-year-old last summer, with Chelsea courting the diminutive schemer throughout the duration of the transfer window.

Similar speculation is expected to revolve around Modric over the coming months as the Blues and Manchester United look to capitalise on the Spurs' Europa League qualification.

Srna understands the interest surrounding his compatriot, who he believes to be one of the best midfielders in football, and feels the former Dynamo Zagreb ace would not look out of place at a Premier League title challenger or leading Spanish club.

"He is one of the best in the world in his position," said the Shakhtar Donetsk right-back.

"The quality of his passing is unbelievable. Not his ability to provide assists, but his ability to unsettle opponents.

"He could win the Ballon d'Or if he plays for a very big club. I have always said that to him.

"Chelsea want him, Manchester United too. Luka would also shine in Spain.

"At the moment it is difficult for him. I respect Tottenham and their great players, but they are a club that will never be crowned champions of England."