St Johnstone duo Stevie May and Chris Kane set to feature against Hibernian

St Johnstone strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are expected to return from lay-offs when Hibernian visit Perth.

Manager Callum Davidson has not given up hope of other players bolstering his squad.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark (knee) and midfielder Murray Davidson (Achilles) have not featured this season.

Hibernian’s Steve Mallan could play a part after stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.

The former St Mirren midfielder has not featured so far this season but was involved through the week in a training ground bounce game and has now rejoined boss Jack Ross’ squad.

Drey Wright again sat out last week’s draw at home to Motherwell with a thigh strain and Ross admits he has a couple of unnamed injury concerns travel to Perth.